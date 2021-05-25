US plans to reopen Jerusalem consulate for Palestinians two years after Trump shuttered it

RAMALLAH – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that Washington aims at reopening its consulate for Palestinians in Jerusalem, after it was closed by former president Donald Trump’s administration in 2019.

“The United States will be moving forward with the process of reopening our consulate in Jerusalem,” Blinken said after a meeting with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas in Ramallah.

“That’s an important way for our countries to engage with and provide support to the Palestinian people.”

In March 2019, the United States officially closed its consulate in Jerusalem by folding it into the US Embassy to Israel.

The long-running consulate has functioned as a de facto embassy to the Palestinians.

More to follow…