US peace plan is dead horse now: Palestine UN envoy

Only collective process can be helpful

United Nations

The Trump administration’s long-awaited plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace is “dead upon arrival,” the Palestinian UN ambassador said Wednesday.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and many other Palestinian officials “have indicated we will not engage in something that was dead upon arrival before even we received it,” he said

Riyad Mansour told reporters that after President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel on Dec 6 the United States “lost the qualification to be the only party to supervise the political process.”

Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner and Mideast envoy Jason Greenblatt, who have been drafting the administration’s plan, told the Arabic language Al-Quds newspaper last month that they will present it soon, with or without input from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Mansour said the US is "eager" for Palestinian engagement on the plan but "we are not going to engage."

“It seems to me that people in Washington, D.C. — they still think that ‘we are the only game in town. It’s us or nothing,’” Mansour said. “We are not a player to accommodate their desires.”

Mansour said the Palestinians will insist on “a collective process” involving many countries to try to end the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as Abbas proposed in an address to the Security Council in February.

Within a collective approach, he said, the United States can “play a role, but they cannot be the only one to supervise this process” following the “illegal and provocative” recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The Palestinians want East Jerusalem as the capital of their independent state and say its status is a final issue yet to be decided, a view backed by the vast majority of UN member states.

Mansour also said the Palestinians don’t want to go to negotiations where the US says Jerusalem, refugees, and a two-state solution “are off the table” and “settlements are maybe not on the table, maybe under the table.”

“If you come up with this attitude, you are not opening doors to peace, you are opening doors for the opposite — perpetuation of this conflict,” he said.

Mansour said possibilities for collective action include: — An international conference, as China’s UN Ambassador Ma Zhaoxu called for Tuesday.—Agencies

