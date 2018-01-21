US, Pakistan clash at UN over Afghanistan

US needs reality check on Afghan strategy

United Nations

In a forceful rebuttal of US accusation of terrorist ‘safe havens’ on Pakistan’s soil, Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi told the UN Security Council Friday that envisioning that these sanctuaries lie outside Afghanistan need a reality check.

“Afghanistan and its partners, especially the US, need to address the challenges inside Afghanistan rather than shift the onus for ending the conflict onto others,” the Pakistani envoy said in a debate on building regional partnership in Afghanistan and Central Asia.

Convened by Kazakhstan in its capacity as the President of the security Council for the month of January, the ministerial level debate was chaired by the country’s Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov.

Strongly rebutting to US Deputy of State John Sullivan’s charge that Pakistan provides safe havens inside its territory, Ambassador Lodhi said, “Those who imagine sanctuaries are outside Afghanistan need a reality check.”

She also said that any strategy that continues to rely on military force was delusional as it would produce more violence, not a political solution.

“After 17 years of war, it is more than evident that neither the Afghan government and its military partners, nor the Afghan Taliban are in a position to impose a military solution on each other,” Ambassador Lodhi told the 15-nation Council. “At the same time,” she added, “we call on the Taliban to abandon the path of violence and join talks.”

Ambassador Lodhi also hit back at Indian Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin’s allegation about Pakistani mindset of promoting cross-border terrorism, saying, “Those who talk of changing mindsets need to look within, at their own record of subversion against my country as our capture of an Indian spy (Kulbhushan Jadhav) has proven beyond doubt.”

In her remarks, the Pakistani envoy pointed out that over 40 percent of Afghanistan was under the control of insurgent groups, and that illicit drug trafficking provided them with a steady financial income estimated at US$ 400 million a year.

“Indeed, with its safe havens inside the country and income from the narcotics trade, the insurgency does not need any outside assistance or ‘support centers’ to sustain itself,” she added.

Sustainable peace would only be achieved through a negotiated settlement to the conflict, ambassador Lodhi emphasized.

Strengthening bilateral relations was a priority for her Government, and Pakistan had undertaken a number of initiatives to promote the development of Afghanistan, including commitments totalling some $1 billion to various infrastructure development projects in Afghanistan. Yet, she said none of those efforts could be successful without the restoration of peace.

Earlier US deputy secretary of state John Sullivan said the United States can’t work with Pakistan if it continues to give sanctuary to terrorist organizations and need to stop this and join efforts to resolve the Afghan conflict.

Sullivan told the council that an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned approach to peace, with firm international support for Afghan security forces, “will make clear to the Taliban that victory cannot be won on the battlefield — a solution is and must be political.”—INP