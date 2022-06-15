US Open will allow the Russian and Belarussian players to participate in this year’s event but as neutrals.

The decision was announced by the United States Tennis Association (USTA) on Tuesday which is in contrast to Wimbledon which has banned the tennis players from the two countries from this month’s competition.

The move allows Daniil Medvedev, himself one of the Russian players, to defend his US Open crown which he won last time by defeating Novak Djokovic.

Wimbledon’s move to ban them from the tournament prompted the men’s ATP and women’s WTA Tours to strip the grasscourt Grand Slam of its ranking points.

The world no.1 Daniil Medvedev will not be at All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) but the USTA said Russian and Belarusian players would be welcome at Flushing Meadows.

“Alongside the other Grand Slams, the ITF, the ATP, and the WTA, the USTA, which owns and operates the US Open, has previously condemned, and continues to condemn, the unprovoked and unjust invasion of Ukraine by Russia,” the USTA said

“The USTA … supported the banning of the Russian and Belarusian Tennis Federations from the ITF, and therefore all international team competitions, and the directive for players from those countries to play under a neutral flag when competing outside of international team competitions.”

Players from Russia and Belarus were allowed to play at the French Open as well, meaning the English grand slam is the only major tournament to raise objections to their participation.

The ATP and WTA have already set protocols when it comes to athletes from the two countries involved in the Ukrainian war.

Russia and Belarus are banned from international team competitions and the individual players from the two countries can compete on the Tour only as neutrals without the flag of their nations.

The main draw at the US Open begins on Aug. 29.