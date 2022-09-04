Carlos Alcaraz continued to make a case for winning his first major at the US Open with another strong showing while favourites Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek also reached the next round.

Alcaraz up against American Jenson Brooksby used all the power he could muster to storm to a 6-3,6-3,6-3 win. The Spanish teenager finds himself back at the stage where his star took off last year when he reached the fourth round at Flushing Meadows and he even looks better this year.

The third seed Carlos Alcaraz has enjoyed a terrific 2022, winning in Miami and Barcelona before downing a fearsome trio of Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev to win Madrid and capping it off with a US Open crown would solidify his case as tennis’ next great hope.

Standing in his way in the next round is former US Open winner Marin Cilic, who overcame Dan Evans 7-6,6-7,6-2,7-5.

Meanwhile, in other matches, Rafael Nadal after a string of slow starts, overcame his longtime Tour rival Richard Gasquet 6-0, 6-1, 7-5 to reach the next round and set up a showdown with Francis Tiafoe.

Andrey Rublev, Ilya Ivashka and Cameron Norrie are also through to the next round.

Over at the women’s bracket, no. 1 seed Iga Swiatek put in an inspired performance to beat Lauren Davis 6-3, 6-4.

Karolína Plíšková came back from a set down to beat Belinda Bencic 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 while Aryna Sabalenka steamrolled Clara Burel 6-0, 6-2.

Petra Kvitová, Victoria Azarenka, Jessica Pegula and Caroline Garcia also won their respective matches.