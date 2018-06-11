US officials interested in MAJU’s Professor Research on drinking water supply

New York Department of Health &Mental Hygiene, Bureau of Communicable Disease head Robert Fitzhenry asked Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences, Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi Prof. Dr. Kamran Azim to provide a copy of his research report on Matagenomic Characterization of Bacterial Communities in Drinking water Supply System of Mega City Karachi for study.

It is mentioned here that this research report has already published in an International Research Journal recently. It is further mentioned here that for the preparation of this research report on drinking water bacterial community latest technology called Next Generation DNA Sequencing was use first time in Pakistan which provide very useful information.

During the study the researcher Prof. Dr. Kamran Azim and his fellow Faizan Saleem reached on this conclusion that majority of bacterial community found in drinking water supplies to the citizens of Karachi are not harmful for spreading any disease. It is very interesting to note that research on drinking water through next generation DNA sequencing technology has been conducted in very few cities in USA, Europe and Asia.—NNI

