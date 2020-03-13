US official voices concerns over HR violations in IOK

Observer Report

Washington

Assistant Secretary of the United States (US) State Department for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Robert A. Destro expressed his concern over human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The report carries details of the human rights violations committed in the Indian-held Kashmir, said the State Department official on the release of Human Rights Report 2019.

He said that they had raised the matter of internet shutdown in the valley with the Indian authorities and the country should stop serious human rights violations in the territory.