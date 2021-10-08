US official meets COAS Bajwa, pledges to work with Pakistan for regional peace

RAWALPINDI – Wendy R. Sherman, US Deputy Secretary of State called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), on Friday, said the military’s media wing in a statement.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and collaboration in humanitarian measures in Afghanistan were discussed.

COAS emphasized to maintain meaningful bilateral engagement for an enduring multi domain relationship between the two countries.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, especially the assistance in successful evacuation operations and pledged to continue working with Pakistan for regional peace, ISPR said.

Earlier in the day, Sherman, who is in Pakistan on an official visit, appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to extend humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

She said that Pakistan should be “very proud of 42 years of helping Afghan refugees,” adding that the US, as well as the world, was grateful for that.

In an interview with the state-run broadcaster, the US deputy secretary said that she had visited a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees drive centre in Islamabad where registration cards were being issued to Afghan refugees so they could get health facilities in Pakistan.

“It is an extraordinary system,” she said.