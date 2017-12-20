US now raises concerns about Hafiz Saeed running in 2018 elections

WASHINGTON : The US said Tuesday it has strong concerns about 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed running for elections like he’s said he would.

Answering a question during briefing State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said the US hopes Pakistan “does the right thing” in not allowing that to happen and added that it “wants to make clear so that everybody knows”, that the US has put a bounty of $10 million on Saeed, the founder of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).

Saeed, who was released from house arrest late last month, said he and his associates will contest next year’s national election in Pakistan under the banner of the Milli Muslim League (MML).

“I can tell you that his organization that was responsible for those attacks is considered a foreign terror organization by the U.S. Government for a reason and for a good reason…I hope they’ll do the right thing,” said US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert, referring to the Pakistan government.

