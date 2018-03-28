US not engaging Pakistan as a democracy: Dastgir

Observer Report

Islamabad

Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan has said that the strained bilateral relationship between Pakistan and the United States stems from Washington’s focus on a military partnership with Islamabad rather than engaging the country as a democracy, according to Voice of America News.

In an interview with the news agency, the minister argued that the approach pushed Pakistan to turn towards China and initiate rapprochement with Russia, as the US moves away from providing military assistance to a major non-NATO ally. The US-Pakistan relationship has suffered as successive White House administrations have blamed the country for not doing enough to eliminate terrorist sanctuaries along the PAk-Afghan border.

US President Donald Trump suspended more than $900 million in security assistance to Pakistan in January this year, as part of his new strategy to incrementally increase pressure on Islamabad until it takes action against militants. Verbal attacks by Trump accusing Pakistan of “nothing but lies and deceit” in return for US cooperation have also contributed to a new historic low in the ties between the two countries.

“We are still very serious in maintaining our engagement with the United States…Unfortunately, the Trump administration has chosen to focus on the transactional part of the relationship,” Dastagir told VOA, while referring to US military assistance for counter-terrorism operations.

Diplomats have been shuttling back and forth between Washington and Islamabad ever since Trump announced the decision to suspend aid, as signs of a thaw in bilateral ties are still not visible. The defence minister says that despite adverse actions, Pakistan has not “impeded or blocked” lines of communications which are vital to sustain the international military presence in Afghanistan.

Dastgir has also questioned whether a “productive partnership” with the US is still possible in the present circumstances.

“You can’t have a country whom you would accuse of being deceitful and simultaneously being a major non-NATO ally. So, the contradictions in 2018 have become too large,” the minster stated.

Dastgir rejected the allegations as “illogical” that Pakistan harbours “safe havens” and cited the US military’s latest assessments that the Taliban controls or contests large chunks of the Afghan territory.

“[Nearly] half of the country is a safe haven but your [US] focus is on remnants in Pakistan…When you don’t control 45 per cent of Afghanistan and don’t know what is going on there, who is there, who is moving in and out of that safe haven, but you keep blaming us,” he lamented.

Over the years, Pakistan has conducted military operations in the tribal regions along the border with Afghanistan, which have recently resulted in the elimination of all terrorists groups from the region. Pakistan also maintains that the country has lost tens of thousands of lives in the war against terror since 2001, and US demands of “do more” are viewed as disappointing in Islamabad.