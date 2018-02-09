US names 3 Pakistanis as ‘terrorist facilitators’

Washington

The United States has named three Pakistanis as key “terrorist facilitators”, saying they worked closely with a well-known backer of Al-Qaeda, Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Taliban known as Shaikh Aminullah.

The US Treasury placed Rahman Zeb Faqir Muhammad, Hizb Ullah Astam Khan, and Dilawar Khan Nadir Khan on its blacklist of “Specially Designated Global Terrorists,” in an effort to disrupt the group´s ability to obtain and distribute financing.

All three were tied to Shaikh Aminullah, who has been on international terror blacklists since 2009.

US officials allege that Shaikh Aminullah turned the Ganj seminary, a boys school in Peshawar, into a training and recruiting base by Al-Qaeda, the Taliban and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The three men were involved in providing financial and logistical support, explosives, and technological aid to the three Pakistan and Afghanistan-based extremist groups, the Treasury said.

Rahman Zeb, it said, has been in charge of raising funds and materials for Lashkar-e-Taiba in the Gulf region, and helped Shaikh Aminullah travel to the Gulf in 2014. Hizb Ullah was involved in Shaikh Aminullah´s seminary and helped him on various trips to the Gulf.

Dilawar, meanwhile, was a close assistant to Shaikh Aminullah, arranging his travel around Pakistan and handling his correspondence and financial transactions.—TNS