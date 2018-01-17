US must not ignore Pak sacrifices: Gilani

Multan

Pakistan People’s Party Senior Vice Chairman and former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani has said that Pakistan and the United States should sort out their misunderstandings and move forward while maintaining relations with mutual respect. He said Pakistan was a partner in the war against terrorism and the US should not ignore its sacrifices in that regard. The US must not give India preference over Pakistan if it wanted stability in the region, he added.

He said that Pakistan’s enemies were afraid of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Gawadar sea-port and its nuclear capability. Gilani said Dr Tahirul Qadri’s protest was aimed at seeking justice for the Model Town victims. He said that the PPP had no political alliance with Dr Qadri for the next elections.

Gilani expressed the optimism that the PPP would win the next general election with the support of people. The party had reorganised its structure at tehsil and district levels, he added. Meanwhile, it is reported that former federal minister Mirza Nasir Baig here on Tuesday rejoined Pakistan People’s Party. He made an announcement in a party meeting, chaired by senior vice chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and attended by PPP President South Punjab Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood.

Mirza Nasir Baig, after losing elections in 2008 from Lodharan, had left the party. He vowed to extend all possible support to the party. He hoped that the PPP would regain its past glory as its workers were active among masses.—APP