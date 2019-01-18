PRESIDENT Donald Trump has announced plans for a huge expansion of US missile defence with aim of destroying enemy missiles “anywhere, anytime, any place”. The missile defence review, which Trump unveiled on Thursday in a speech at the Pentagon, calls for a major upgrade in land and sea-based missile interceptor systems, as well as the development of a layer of satellite sensors in low orbit that would help track new types of cruise missiles and hypersonic glide vehicles (HGVs) countries like Russia and China are developing.

In a fast-changing technological scenario, every state is entitled to take measures to safeguard and promote its national security interests and therefore, the United States too is entitled to do so. However, it is the scale and magnitude of the plan, intentions and goals as well as track record of a State that determine fuller impact of such initiatives. And this is evident from the remarks that President Trump made while launching the plan – “our goal is simple: to ensure that we can detect and destroy any missile launched against the United States – anywhere, anytime, anyplace”. This shows that the programme is not simply designed to counter moves by rivals like Russia and China but can also be used anywhere in the world and Trump particularly referred to so-called ‘rogue’ states of North Korea and Iran. The new project is also being compared with the abortive ‘Star War’ programme launched by the then President Ronald Reagan in early 1980s and is being viewed as destabilizing to the strategic balance. Defence analysts say the US has already expanded its missile defence to be able to offer some protection to Washington’s allies, as well as US forces deployed in the field and the latest move would only kick-start an arms race in offensive weapons as China and Russia would not sit idle. The US already has the defence capability and the new programme is aimed at sharpening its offense capability. It also amounts to further weaponization of space to the disadvantage of the global community.

