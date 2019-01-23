US’ Mideast peace bargain: Tactics vs reality

Syed Qamar Afzal Rizvi

DONALD Trump is expected to present his peace plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict soon, citing three Trump Administration officials. The Trump Administration hopes that when the peace plan is finally put on the table, the pressure on the Palestinians to enter negotiations with Israel will increase. The expected Palestinians opposition to the plan and the possibility of snap election in Israel, which will make Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wary of making any concessions out of fear of creating resentment among his voters on the Right. The US peace plan is expected to be unveiled after the Israeli election on April 9th. The plan is not expected to offer a two-state solution, but instead offer a blueprint for a two-state solution, should both sides decide on it as the best option. The analysis suggests that any peace plan that denies equal rights of the Palestinians will soon lose its authenticity.

Israeli Channel 13 reported very recently that a “senior American” official had said Trump’s peace proposal would provide for Jerusalem to be divided, with Israel maintaining sovereignty in west Jerusalem, parts of east Jerusalem and the “holy basin,” including the Old City and its immediate environs. However, it added that the “holy basin” area would be “jointly run” with the Palestinians, Jordan and possibly other countries. The television report, based on a source who took part in a briefing in Washington on the plan by a senior American official, said it calls for Israel to annex large settlements and to evacuate smaller West Bank outposts deemed illegal under Israeli law. Regarding Jerusalem, the report stated that the city would be divided, with West Jerusalem and some areas of East Jerusalem the capital of Israel, with most Arab neighbourhoods in east Jerusalem becoming the capital of a Palestinian State.

Immediately after the TV report aired, right-wing politicians in Israel protested any US-brokered Israeli-Palestinian deal that would provide the Palestinians with a State. The report said the proposal would offer a Palestinian State in 85-90 percent of the West Bank, with major settlement blocs to be annexed by Israel, along various so-called land swaps. The Palestinian Authority (PA) rejected the outlines of the American Middle East peace plan. The Palestinian leadership in Ramallah said that “any peace plan that does not include an independent Palestinian State — with all of East Jerusalem as its capital – on the 1967 borders, is destined to fail”. It is just on the cards that the word “confederation” has somehow slipped through the intensive screen of secrecy that has been erected around the plan. Whether this is so or not, the word has featured in the speculation buzzing about the “deal of the century”. It may explain why the Jordanians issued a statement rejecting the idea of uniting with, or taking over, the West Bank. But Abbas’s endorsement of a triangular confederation comprising Jordan, Israel and a sovereign state of Palestine is a game changer.

For decades, Europe has advocated a two-State solution that would involve the State of Israel and a state of Palestine “living side by side in peace and security”. The EU has described its achievement as its “fundamental interest” and a “strategic priority”. Recently, the EU affirmed, “The EU is truly convinced that the achievement of the two-state solution based on the 1967 borders with Jerusalem as the capital of both States – that meets Israeli and Palestinian security needs and Palestinian aspirations for statehood and sovereignty, ends the occupation and resolves all final status issues in accordance with Security Council Resolution 2234 and previous agreements – is the only viable and realistic way to end conflict and to achieve a just and lasting peace.”

The political reality is that any viable solution would have to be based on an Arab-wide consensus, within which Palestinian extremist objections could be absorbed. In recent times moderate Arab states, led perhaps by Saudi Arabia, have begun to perceive Israel as an ally against Iranian ambitions, both nuclear and political. The Arab League could prove a broker for peace acceptable to all parties. Under its shield the PA could participate in hammering out a three-state confederation of Jordan, Israel and Palestine.

The Trump Administration seems bent on shifting the paradigm away from the two-state solution as it was defined under previous US administrations with the EU’s acquiescence and support. It’s long-expected “peace plan” – the purported ‘Deal of the Century’ – is widely expected to downgrade the parameters of the prospective Palestinian entity in terms of its territory and effective sovereignty. Russia has reiterated its readiness to host a reconciliation conference between rival Palestinian groups— the Gaza dominated faction Hamas and the West Bank dominated faction Fatah. Russia’s special envoy to the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov stressed that Russia is ready to go on establishing intensive contacts with all the leading Palestinian political forces and organise a comprehensive Palestinian meeting in Moscow,” the statement added. Russia officially endorses East Jerusalem as the future capital of Palestine.

Yet despite the anticipation surrounding Trump’s proposals for resolving one of the world’s most intractable conflicts, an attempt to strengthen Israel’s hand while weakening that of the Palestinians, is on the ground. One by one, the US has implemented the key demands of Israel’s hardline rightwing lobby, drastically slashing humanitarian aid to the Palestinians, declaring the contested city of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, shuttering Palestinian diplomatic offices in Washington, and closing its own Consulate that serves the occupied West Bank and Gaza. Like India’s Modi, Israel’s Netanyahu also uses hydro-politics as a repressing tool to deprive the Palestinians in the West Bank to use water from the Jordan River thereby grossly undermining the canons of international law. Make no mistake: any peace plan that deprives Palestinians to form a state beyond the West Bank periphery will never be acceptable to both Palestinian factions—Hamas and Al Fatah — seem determined to safeguarding Palestinian rights.

— The writer, an independent ‘IR’ researcher-cum- analyst based in Pakistan, is member of European Consortium for Political Research Standing Group on IR, Critical Peace & Conflict Studies, also a member of European Society of International Law (ESIL).

