US mid-term election under currents

THE Democratic victories in the House of Representatives in the 6th November mid-term elections have obvious policy consequences that could also have lasting implications for the health of America’s democracy too. But perhaps the most important impact on American democracy will be the lessons the election imparts on Trump’s fellow Republicans. And while it’s early, Republican leaders aren’t acting like they lost badly. They gained seats and beat expectations in the Senate, and won a shocking upset in the Florida governor’s race. And the high expectations for Democratic pickups in the weeks leading up to the election make a merely good outcome for Democrats feel a bit like a win for Republicans. Trump himself isn’t acting like he has been defeated. As for the comparisons between Obama backed candidates and Trump backed candidates, the figures are an indication of their popularity. Obama endorsed 74 candidates in the House and Senate race around the country ahead of mid-terms elections and 39 of them, or 52.7 per cent, won. In contrast, only 21 of the 75 candidates endorsed by Trump claim victory, according to an analysis by The Brookings Institute. Trump registered a success rate of only 28 percent, lower than his second in command, Vice President Mike Pence, the former Indiana Governor who endorsed 61 candidates and 27, or just over 44 percent, won. Trump’s ouster of Jeff Sessions Attorney General confirms his desire to avoid being subject to the rule of law, and his willingness to exercise presidential power in order to save his own hide.

The threats to American democracy can’t be resolved in one election. They involve big structural problems like the polarization of elites and politicians, growing hatred of the opposition party and deep emotional affiliation with one’s own party, and white anxiety over the loss of control over American politics and culture. The House Republican majority has declined to engage in meaningful oversight, enabling both high-profile wrongdoing (as in the Russia case) and more routine acts of petty corruption (as committed by Cabinet officials like EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt or Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke). House Democrats are unlikely to let that kind of thing slide. The Democratic takeover also prevents legislative efforts to weaken democratic structures like national voter ID requirements or pre-empting state automatic voter registration laws. The Democratic takeover of the House could certainly help put a halt to, if not reverse, backsliding. One possible effect of the Democrats’ win would be to push remaining Republicans in Congress, particularly in the Senate, to become more critical of Trump and support checks on his more anti-democratic tendencies: resisting phony “voter fraud” crackdowns, for instance, pushing back on his attacks on the press, and backing legislation to protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller and the independence of prosecutors more generally. There’s another risk of having Democrats controlling the House: It increases the odds of an inter-branch crisis, wherein either conflict between Trump and Congress results in the non-passage of must-pass legislation, or else an attempt by Trump to constitutionally dis-empower or weaken the Congress.

There is some international precedent for electoral defeats helping end a process of democratic backsliding. South Africa, in recent years, provides one possible model. Jacob Zuma, the third President since the country became a democracy in 1994, exploited his office for personal financial gain, and faced accusations of using State prosecutors to wage factional battles within his party, the African National Congress. But in early 2018, he was forced out of office. In South Africa, the ANC in 2016 lost a slate of very important municipal elections which they hadn’t been expecting to lose, because of judicial revelations of [President] Jacob Zuma’s corruption. The loss in those elections persuaded leaders to abandon Zuma, who had been a catalyst and driver of backsliding in the South African context. This was a gradual process (Zuma left office a year and a half after the elections) but was accelerated by the perception of a real electoral threat from the opposition Democratic Alliance. There was also the case of Sri Lanka. President Mahinda Rajapaksa, who served from 2005 to 2015, oversaw the end of the Sri Lankan civil war (while committing serious war crimes against the Tamil minority) and a ran a regime marked by nepotism, corruption and a degradation of rule-of-law institutions such as courts, prosecutors and the police; it also featured crackdowns on journalists. The backsliding was halted in 2015 when he lost reelection for a third term.

Gisela Sin, a University of Illinois Champaign political science professor, noted that popular enthusiasm for dictatorial measures, and distrust of democracy, helped fuel Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori’s decision to dissolve Congress in 1993, and Hugo Chavez’s consolidation of power in Venezuela. “Authoritarianism has to come from society, not just the government,” she said. Indeed, the day after Fujimori “suspended the Constitution, dissolved the Congress, sent tanks into the streets and rounded up political opponents,” according to the Washington Post, his approval rating leaped to 79 percent. We’re not nearly there yet. But a necessary precondition for Fujimori’s actions was a sense that the public would back him up. Democrats’ qualified victory on Tuesday — giving Democrats control of the House but expanding the Republican hold on the Senate — might instill that sense in Trump. If Republicans interpret recent elections as a victory, the idea that white nationalist and anti-democratic demagoguery pays, will likely persist for Republicans — and may guide their politics and rhetoric these next couple of years.

— The writer is former DG (Emigration) and consultant ILO, IOM.

