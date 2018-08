Washington

US and Mexican negotiators are making progress on revamping the North American Free Trade Agreement but will need to continue the discussions next week, Mexico’s Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said Thursday. The negotiations “are well advanced,” he told reporters, but “we are not there yet.” Canada needs to reengage in the talks before the NAFTA rewrite can completed and “the only way that can happen is if we continue through the weekend and into next week.”—AFP

