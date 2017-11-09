US mediation offer

FOREIGN Secretary Tehmina Janjua informed Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs on Tuesday that the United States has offered to mediate between Pakistan and India in a bid to help resolve the longstanding Jammu and Kashmir dispute, which is at the heart of unending tension and instability in South Asia. Earlier, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr. Faisal also confirmed that the US has repeatedly stated in both private and public interactions that it wants to see de-escalation between Pakistan and India.

Pakistan has always welcomed the US offer for mediation which is proof of its sincerity for resolution of the conflict through peaceful means and negotiations. However, it is India that always spurns such offers of mediation from any country or the United Nations for reasons best known to all concerned. Therefore, mere reiteration of US intention would not suffice until and unless Washington makes practical moves to convince or pressurise India to come to the negotiating table for serious and result-oriented talks on the core issues of Kashmir. The logic adopted by the United States that it is ready to play mediation if both sides are willing for the purpose is nothing but an attempt to play to the galleries. All problems that are of concern to the United States in South Asia are direct or indirect offshoots of the Kashmir dispute that also remains an agenda item of the UN that promised right of self-determination to Kashmiris and the then Indian leadership consented to it. The US just needs to remind India of its un-fulfilled commitments on Kashmir, ignoring its commercial and economic interests for the sake of durable peace and stability of the region. This is because India has resisted third country mediation, which indicates New Delhi’s defiance to the peaceful means for dispute resolution, as envisaged in the UN Charter. If Washington is genuinely interested to help resolve the conflict, then it should make a beginning by compelling India to stop gross human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir, which are reported by the world media and global human rights organisations. It is, however, strange that not to speak of putting pressure on New Delhi for a halt to atrocities in Occupied Kashmir United States is reluctant to condemn them. This speaks volumes about gap in lip-service and practical demonstration.

