US media, govt on Islamophobia

Freeing media is fruitful while chaining them is damaging. By looking at US media, we find that US media have shown ‘freed to damage but chained to build’ approach towards minorities, particularly Muslims of US! The media with assistance of Trumpian rule have left no stone unturned in portraying the Muslims as ‘terrorists’, ‘uncivilized and ‘inhuman’. Resultantly, US media have caused Islamophobia in the American society and hate groups have been activated against Muslims throwing the society over-all into chaos.

According to an FBI report, 149 million US dollars have been spent on social media and Information Ministry for the propagation against Islam and Muslims. A report by the Southern Poverty Law Centre mentioned that anti-Muslim hate groups have nearly tripled in the US since 2016, from 34 to more than 100, resulting in attacks on Muslims, their mosques, women wearing Burqa (veil). FBI reports that 892 hate groups are operating and are drawing huge sums of money for this kind of negative discourse against Muslims. Pamela Geller is one example. She is a common lady (not any scholar or intellectual) earning million of dollars daily for uploading hateful material against Muslims and Islam. Islamophobia has got a shape of an industry in the US. This is historic as it did not happen even after 9/11. Interestingly sources of the funding are unidentified.

Trump in his presidential campaign said, ‘Muslims should be barred into the US’ and called for database to track American Muslims. During the campaign, he vocalised tough stance on ‘Islamic militants’. He said to defeat them eventually as they did in the cold war.

NAZAR M JUMANI

Hyderabad

