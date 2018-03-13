US media delegation visits SZABIST

Staff Reporter

Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) has hosted a four member US Media delegation; Carlo Munoz (The Washington Times), Bennet Seftel (The Cipher Brief), Kay Johnson (Reuters News), and Kristina Wong (ABC News, Washington D.C.) at its Karachi campus.

The visit was organized by the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI). During the exchange with President of SZABIST, Ms Shahnaz Wazir Ali and Dean Management Sciences, Dr Kaiser Bengali (SZABIST) the regional relations between Pakistan, Afghanistan, China and the United States were discussed. The multiple opportunities and concerns emerging from the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the strengthening of democracy, the increasing participation of young women in higher education and jobs were also discussed.

The delegates took a campus tour to learn about the facilities, student life, culture on campus, academics, and programs offered by the institution.

The delegation had an opportunity to have a candid discussion with faculty and students regarding their interest in the respective courses.