The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said Washington looks forward to deepening its partnership with Islamabad to create a more prosperous future for both nations.

In a statement, the US state secretary extended his wishes to the people of Pakistan on 77th Independence Day.

He said the US values its 76-year-old relationship with Pakistan and expressed his country’s strong support for Pakistan’s economic success.

The US official extended his wishes to thepeople of Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported. “As we usher in a new year of cooperation, and as Pakistan prepares to hold elections, we look forward to advancing inclusive economic growth, energy security, and promoting peace and regional stability,” he added.

Earlier, the US said that it remained committed to its friendship with the Pakistani people and its relationship with the Government of Pakistan.