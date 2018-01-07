US should have learnt lesson from defeat of Soviet Union: Siraj

Lahore

Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that the US was not in a position to do any big activity against Pakistan and Islamabad should not take Trump’s threats seriously. He was speaking at a reception hosted in his by the Pakistan Rabita Council, London. A large number of city elite including the ulema, politicians and common citizenswere present. The JI deputy Secretary General, Muhammad Asghar, is accompanying the JI chief during his visit.

Sirajul Haq said the US outrage against Pakistan was to ventilate its anger over the defeat of the US and NATO forces in Afghanistan. He said that Allah Almighty had blessed Pakistan with a highly strategic geographical location. Soviet Union could not win in Afghanistan without Pakistan’s help nor could the US succeed there. He said the US should have learnt a lesson from the defeat and dismemberment of the Soviet Union.

He said that Trump was issuing warnings of doing this and that but he too believed that he could do nothing. He said that the US would have to abandon its colonial designs and work for world peace by giving up its hypocrisy. The JI chief said that the Pakistanis were a brave nation and they would prefer death to slavery. He said that the situation the country was facing today was only due to the cowardly rulers who considered the US as their master and bowed to Washington instead of Allah Almighty.

Referring to the Kashmir issue, Sirajul Haq said that if the issue was not resolved, a nuclear war could break out in the region and engulf the entire world, and those who had been a silent spectator too could not remain safe.—INP