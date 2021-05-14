US lawmakers roast Biden-administration for supporting Israel’s aggression

A number of Democratic members of the House of Representatives have slammed own government for extending unconditional support to Israel, pounding Gaza with multiple deaths, and called for the rights of people of Palestine.

Rashida Talib gave an emotional speech on the floor of the House and slamed Russian President Joe Biden for not acknowledging “Palestinian humanity” amid ongoing escalation in Gaza Strip.

“To read the statements from President [Joe] Biden, Secretary [of State Antony] Blinken, General [Lloyd] Austin and leaders of both parties, you would hardly know Palestinians existed at all,” said Tlaib, the only Palestinian-American member of Congress.

“There has been no recognition of the attack on Palestinian families being ripped from their homes right now. No mention of children being detained or murdered. No recognition of a sustained campaign of harassment and terror by Israeli police against worshippers kneeling down and praying and celebrating the holiest days in one of their holiest places, no mention of Al-Aqsa being surrounded by violence, tear gas, smoke, while people pray,” she said while struggling to hold her tears.

Tlaib added: “If our own State Department can’t even bring itself to acknowledge the killing of Palestinian children is wrong, well, I will say it for the millions of Americans who stand with me against the killing of innocent children, no matter their ethnicity, or faith”.

Her statement comes as Israeli forces threatened to launch ground attack amid ongoing airstrike in Gaza that has claimed at least 119 lives.

