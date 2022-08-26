US lawmaker voices sympathy for flood-hit people in Pakistan

Washington: US lawmaker Gregory Meeks of the Democratic party conveyed his deepest sympathies to the government and the people of Pakistan over the devastation caused by the recent floods and offered condolences over the loss of life resulting from the unprecedented monsoon rains across the country.

Congressman Gregory Meeks, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, expressed his sympathies during a meeting with Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US, Masood Khan, on Thursday.

Ambassador Masood Khan thanked the Congressman for expressing solidarity with the flood victims, saying that the country was trying to deal with this natural catastrophe.

Masood Khan and Meeks also discussed parliamentary exchanges, security cooperation and economic partnership between the two countries.

Congressman Meeks appreciated Pakistan’s commendable role in helping the United States with safe evacuations after 15th August 2021, when the Taliban swept to power in Afghanistan.

“There was broad agreement on taking Pak-US ties to a higher level,” the Ambassador said in a tweet.

US announces $1 million in aid to Pakistan against natural disasters

On Thursday last week, the United States announced $1 million in aid to Pakistan “to build resilience against natural disasters”.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged the aid in a tweet, in which he said that the United States stands with Pakistan in hard times and offers support to flood victims.

The aid pledge by Secretary Blinken had followed an earlier aid announcement made by the US Embassy in Pakistan.

Referring to the havoc caused by the recent floods, US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome had said that he issued a declaration of humanitarian need, and in response, the US Aid Pakistan will provide $100,000 to affected populations.