US itself is victim of terrorism: Baloch

Secretary General, Jamaat e Islami, Liaqat Baloch, has said that the US, that has been spreading terrorism , extremism and intolerance all over the world, is itself a victim of these evils now.

He was talking to the family members of Sabika Sheikh, the young school girl who was also a victim of firing at her institute in the US. He offered condolences to the bereaved family and said that the entire nation shared their grief.

Later, addressing an Iftar dinner in the port city, Liaqat Baloch said that Karachi was returning to normalcy after decades. He said if the masses got their right to vote freely, the MMA would be victorious in the city.

He said that the problems of the people of Karachi could be solved only by a God fearing, honest and committed leadership and the JI and other MMA parties would play a key role in this respect.

Replying to newsmen questions, he said that the world politics was changing and China and Russia were emerging as world powers.—INP

