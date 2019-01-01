US, Israel exit UN cultural agency

New York

The United States and Israel officially quit of the United Nation’s educational, scientific and cultural agency at the stroke of midnight, the culmination of a process triggered more than a year ago amid concerns that the organisation fosters anti-Israel bias.

The withdrawal is mainly procedural yet serves a new blow to United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco), co-founded by the US after World War II to foster peace.

The Trump administration filed its notice to withdraw in October 2017 and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu followed suit.The Paris-based organisation has been denounced by its critics as a crucible for anti-Israel bias, blasted for criticising Israel’s occupation of East Jerusalem, naming ancient Jewish sites as Palestinian heritage sites and granting full membership to Palestine in 2011. —AP

Share on: WhatsApp