US, Israel to choke UN General Assembly resolution on Quds

United Nations

Prior to an emergency UN General Assembly session on Jerusalem al-Quds, the United States and Israel have resorted to pressure tactics and lobbying efforts in an attempt to prevent the world body from adopting a resolution critical of Washington’s policy shift on the occupied city.

Arab and Muslim states have requested that the 193-nation assembly hold an emergency special meeting on US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem al-Quds as Israel’s “capital,” days after Washington used its veto power to block an Egypt-drafted resolution against the move at the UN Security Council. The vetoed resolution, which had been approved by the other 14 members of the council, stipulated that “any decisions and actions which purport to have altered, the character, status or demographic composition of the Holy City of Jerusalem [al-Quds] have no legal effect, are null and void and must be rescinded in compliance with relevant resolutions of the Security Council.”

