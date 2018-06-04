US isolated as trade outrage roils G7 ministerial meet

Whistler (Canada)

Group of Seven finance ministers ended their annual meeting Saturday with US allies united in condemning Washington’s aggressive protectionism, calling on President Donald Trump to reverse his decision to impose punishing metal tariffs. The lack of common ground meant the dispute would continue into next week’s G7 summit in Quebec, Canada, where Trump is expected to face other heads of state as the global economy verges on outright trade conflict. At this snow-capped mountain resort north of Vancouver, British Columbia, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was the odd man out.—AFP