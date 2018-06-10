US is not a piggy bank to be robbed: Trump

Warns trading partners at G-7

La Malbaie, Quebec

In an unscheduled press conference hours before the G7 summit was due to end, Donald Trump accused the rest of the world of treating the US like a piggy bank to be robbed, appeared to snub Theresa May and called for tariff-free trade with the G7 countries.

In a bravado performance, he also described Russia’s annexation of Crimea as “something that happened a while ago”, warned in the bluntest of terms against economic retaliation for the US’s introduction of tariffs, and described the way the EU treated the US as brutal.

Referring to his longstanding complaint about trade and his decision to impose unilateral tariff barriers on metals, he denied the move was contentious, but admitted that he had used strong language to emphasise that the current position could not continue.

“It’s not a question of ‘I hope it will change’”, he said. “It’s going to change, 100%. Tariffs are going to come way down because people cannot continue to do that. We’re like the piggy bank that everybody’s robbing. And that ends. “If they retaliate, they’re making a mistake because you see we have a tremendous trade imbalance … There’s very bad spirit when we have a big trade imbalance and they keep raising it so we never catch up. That’s not a good thing to do. And we have very, very strong measures that take care of that … the numbers are so astronomically against them … we win that war a thousand times out of a thousand.”

In an omission that underlines the cooling relationship with the UK, he conspicuously failed to namecheck the British prime minister while referencing other G7 leaders as he ran through events of the past two days. “I’d say the level of relationship is a 10. We have a great relationship. Angela [Merkel], and Emmanuel [Macron] and Justin [Trudeau] … I would say the relationship is a 10.” Exiting a world summit with characteristic bravado, President Donald Trump delivered a stark warning Saturday to America’s trading partners not to counter his decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Despite his sharp differences with U.S. allies, the president insisted he has a “great relationship” with his foreign counterparts.

“If they retaliate, they’re making a mistake,” Trump declared before departing the annual Group of Seven summit in Canada for his meeting with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un in Singapore on Tuesday. Trump’s abbreviated stay at this Quebec resort saw him continuing the same type of tough talk on trade as when he departed the White House, accusing the summit’s host, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, of being “indignant.”

The summit came during an ongoing trade dispute with China and served as a precursor to his unprecedented meeting with Kim, in which he has sought to extend a hand to the Asian autocrat who has long bedeviled the international order. “His message from Quebec to Singapore is that he is going to meld the industrial democracies to his will — and bring back Russia,” said Steve Bannon, Trump’s former campaign and White House adviser. Bannon said China is “now on notice that Trump will not back down from even allies’ complaints in his goal of ‘America First.’”

Speaking on Saturday during a rare news conference, Trump said he pressed for the G-7 countries to eliminate all tariffs, trade barriers and subsidies in their trading practices. He reiterated his longstanding view that the U.S. has been taken advantage of in global trade, adding, “We’re like the piggy bank that everybody’s robbing and that ends.”

He said U.S. farmers had been harmed by tariffs and other barriers and warned that U.S. trading partners would need to provide him with more favorable terms. “It’s going to stop or we’ll stop trading with them,” he said.

Trump cited progress on reaching an agreement on the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico, saying the final outcome would lead either to an improved trade deal or separate pacts with the two U.S. neighbors.—Agencies