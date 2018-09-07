US is no body’s friend: Liaqat Baloch

LAHORE : Secretary General of Jamaat e Islami, Liaqat Baloch, has said that the US is no body’s friend and the visit of the US Secretary of State had exposed the real face of the super power.

Addressing a youth function in connection with the Defense Day, he said that a cool reception and low protocol to the visiting US officials won’t help the situation and it was time to evolve a strong and independent foreign policy on the basis of national dignity, self reliance and straight-forwardness which would secure the future of the homeland.

He impressed upon Prime Minister Imran Khan to convene a joint session of the parliament to work out a strategy against the conspiracies of the US. India-Israel trio and prepare a national charter determining national priorities.

Liaqat Baloch said that the country today was passing through economic, ideological crisis besides internal conflicts. On the other hand, the US, India and Israel were on the same page against this country.

He said that India’s animosity towards Pakistan was at peak as it was perpetrating untold atrocities on the Kashmiris and blocking Pakistan’s share of river water to turn this country in to a desert. He said the nation needed to revive the spirit of 6th of September 1965 to meet these challenges.