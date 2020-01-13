US-Iran tension can affect Afghan peace process

FM Qureshi tells Saudi counterpart…

Observer Report

Islamabad

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who is in Saudi Arabia on a Middle East peace mission, called on his counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Monday and cautioned that the tensions between Iran and US could hit the already fragile reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

Qureshi arrived in Riyadh earlier in the day after completing his visit to Iran, as part of Pakistan’s efforts to help defuse tensions following the assassination of top Iranian commander in US drone strike in Baghdad and, subsequent missiles attack on US bases in Iraq.

He was received at King Khalid International Airport by Deputy Minister for Protocol Affairs of Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs Azzam Al Qain, Pakistan ambassador to Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ijaz and senior officials of the embassy.

Discussing the prevailing situation, Qureshi urged that the diplomatic means should be used to deescalate the situation in the region and resolve matters peacefully. The Saudi foreign minister appreciated the initiative taken by Prime Minster Imran Khan to defuse the tensions in the Middle East. He also welcomed the recent trip of FM Qureshi.

On Sunday, the foreign minister met President Hassan Rouhani and urged him to use diplomatic means to dial down tensions and resolve matters amicably.

During his meeting with President Rouhani that encompassed the US-Iran tension, regional peace and the multifaceted Pak-Iran ties, the foreign minister said both the countries enjoyed deep historic, religious, and cultural brotherhood.