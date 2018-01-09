US investors evince keen interest for JVs and investment in Pakistan

Islamabad

A delegation of World Technology & Trade Inc. (WTTC) of USA led by its Chairman Dr. Robert Y. Ni visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and showed keen interest for joint ventures and investment in Pakistan.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr. Rober Y. Ni said that WTTI, incorporated in California, USA was an independent/advisory consulting firm specializing in serving various international business sectors with business interests in USA, China, Canada and many other countries.

He said WTTI has played a major role in technology/equipment transfers, consultation & operating of major infrastructure projects globally including financial investments, mining & metallurgy, construction & development, food, farming & supply, port engineering, general aviation/aircraft, pharmaceuticals, medication, media & entertainment, oil & gas, new energy, IT outsourcing, logistics & distribution and now it was focusing on Pakistan to bring various investment project to contribute in its economic development.

Tad Ballantyne, Executive Vice President of WTTI said that Pakistani youth was showing outstanding performance in US, which showed that Pakistan has great talent and huge prospects for business and investtment. He said many US investors were taking keen interest in CPEC project, but media was depicting a wrong perception of Pakistan in outside world. He said that there was a great need of more interaction between the private sectors of Pakistan and USA to remove misperceptions and build long-term business partnerships. He said it was an exploratory visit of their delegation to Pakistan and next time, they would come with more business plans for JVs and investment in Pakistan and would try to set up WTTI office in Pakistan. Speaking at the occasion, Sheikh Amir Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that Pakistan was a peace loving nation and offered hue prospects to foreign investors in various sectors of its economy.—NNI