US insists prosecution of Hafiz Saeed

WASHINGTON : The United States reiterated Friday morning its prior call to Pakistan to prosecute Hafiz Saeed, the accused mastermind behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks, a senior administration official said in a press briefing. The US has sent a message to Islamabad to conduct precise operation against Saeed, Heather Nauert, the spokesperson for the US Department of State stated. The designated terrorist should be “prosecuted to the fullest extent of law”, Nauert said, responding to a question on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s decision to not prosecute Saeed. Pakistan has been made aware of the US’ reservations, she added. The United Nations sanctioned Saeed over his role in terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, which was allegedly responsible for carrying out the Mumbai attacks in 2008 that killed 166 people. The US also desires the Lashkar-e-Taiba be labelled a terrorist organisation internationally.

Orignally published by INP