US inflation test looms large, dollar pressured

London

The dollar slid to a 15-month low against the yen on Wednesday, while world stock markets found firmer ground ahead of U.S. inflation numbers that could soothe, or inflame, fears of faster interest-rate hikes globally.

European stock markets were broadly higher thanks to strong earnings results and data confirmed the fastest euro zone economic growth for more than 10 years in 2017.

Blue-chip indexes in London .FTSE, Paris .FCHI and Frankfurt .GDAXI were up around 0.7 percent each, while higher U.S. stock futures ESc1 1YMc1 pointed to a positive start for Wall Street shares which climbed on Tuesday for a third straight day. The VIX stocks volatility index meanwhile dipped to a one-week low at 22.81 .VIX, a sign that a degree of calm had returned to markets after last week’s ructions.

Still, Asian shares were mixed and Japan’s benchmark Nikkei closed down 0.4 percent .N225 as the yen rose and with investor sentiment generally strained ahead of the U.S. January inflation report at 1330 GMT.

That data has taken on particular significance after recent strong wage growth data prompted investors to ratchet up expectations for U.S. rate hikes this year and sparked a rout in world stock markets.

“Markets have suddenly woken up to the fact that central banks are tightening rates and economists have been saying for a year now that inflation is being artificially suppressed by non-market forces,” said UBS global chief economist Paul Donovan.

“As a result, today’s data has the potential to get investors really excited if it comes in higher than expected.”

Headline consumer price inflation is forecast to slow to an annual 1.9 percent and core inflation to 1.7 percent, an outcome that could help calm nerves.

Unease about the looming inflation data was perhaps greatest in currency markets, where the dollar slid to a 15-month low against the Japanese currency at around 106.82 yen JPY=.

It recovered to 107.37 yen in London but was still down 0.4 percent on the day.

Measured against a basket of currencies .DXY, the dollar was steady at 89.74, having dipped to a one-week low. The euro was flat at around $1.2348 EUR=. The dollar index has now given up two-thirds of the gains it notched up this month when investors rushed into the greenback as equity markets suffered a violent sell-off.

“My read is the dollar has not benefited in line with previous corrections of this magnitude. The dollar move also reflects the fact this has not yet become a correction where markets and investors are worried about the macro backdrop,” said Kamakshya Trivedi co-head of global FX and EM strategy at Goldman Sachs. “(Today‘s) CPI will be key to see if the correction extends further or if we are near the end of it.”—Reuters