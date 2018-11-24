US, India condemn attack

Observer Report

Islamabad/ New Delhi

United States Chargé d’Affaires (CdA) Ambassador Paul Jones, in a tweet shared by the US Embassy in Islamabad, said: “The United States condemns in the strongest terms today’s attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi”.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs also shared a statement on Twitter by spokesman Raveesh Kumar saying: “We condole the loss of lives in this dastardly attack. There can be no justification whatsoever for any act of terrorism.” The statement added: “The perpetrators of this heinous attack should be brought to justice expeditiously.

