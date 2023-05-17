US-India collaboration: Implication for Pakistan national security | By M Shahzad Akram

US-India collaboration: Implication for Pakistan national security

THE advancement of technology has made the world a global village. Countries are now collaborating to develop and enhance technologies that can benefit their economy and security. The United States and India have recently signed a joint declaration on strategic partnership for collaboration on critical and emerging technologies. The United States and India have joined hands to form an initiative on critical and emerging technology to encourage joint research and development in advanced technology. The initiative aims to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two nations and promote the development of technology.

The United States and India have a long-standing strategic partnership and they have been collaborating in various sectors. The recent joint declaration on critical and emerging technology has opened a new chapter in their partnership. The collaboration aims to develop and enhance technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and cyber security. These technologies have the potential to revolutionize the economic and security landscape of both countries. The collaboration will involve government agencies, private sector, academia and research institutions.

Collaboration in cyber security: One of the primary objectives of this initiative is to enhance collaboration in cyber security. The US and India have recognized the importance of cyber security in today’s digital world. Cyber attacks on businesses, governments and individuals have become increasingly common and both countries have suffered from such attacks. The initiative aims to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and best practices in cyber security to prevent and counter such attacks. Artificial intelligence: The US-India initiative also focuses on the development of artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Both countries have made significant progress in AI research and development and the initiative aims to encourage collaboration in this field. The collaboration will help advance the development and deployment of AI in various sectors, such as healthcare, transportation and agriculture.

Quantum computing: Quantum computing is another area where the US and India have pledged to work together under this initiative. Quantum computing has the potential to revolutionize various industries, such as finance, defence and healthcare. The initiative aims to promote joint research and development in quantum computing and to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise. The initiative aims to strengthen technical cooperation between the two countries. Under this initiative, cooperation will be increased in the latest technologies such as cyber security, artificial intelligence and quantum computing. This will improve relations between the two countries and encourage the development of technology for the benefit of society.

Implications for Pakistan’s national security: Pakistan’s national security has always been a matter of concern for the country. The collaboration between the US and India on critical and emerging technology has raised some concerns for Pakistan’s national security. The technologies that the collaboration aims to develop and enhance can have implications for Pakistan’s security. Artificial intelligence and quantum computing have the potential to develop advanced weapons and surveillance systems. Cyber security technologies can be used to launch cyber-attacks or to defend against them. As the two countries work together to develop and deploy advanced technologies, Pakistan may face new challenges and vulnerabilities.

One area of collaboration is in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). The United States and India are both investing heavily in AI research and development and are working together to create new AI applications for defence, intelligence and security. This could give the US and India a significant advantage in promoting terrorism in Pakistan, such as cyber-terrorism or cyber attacks.

Another area of collaboration is in space technology. The US and India have been working together to develop new satellite technologies, which could enhance both countries’ military capabilities. This could potentially enable the US and India to gather intelligence on Pakistan more effectively and exploit Pakistan’s cyber-security loopholes. The US and India are also collaborating on 5G technology which is expected to revolutionize communications and data transfer. However, this technology could also be used for cyber espionage and cyber attacks, which could pose a significant threat to Pakistan’s national security.

In the light of these developments, Pakistan may need to increase its own investment in critical and emerging technologies to keep pace with the US and India. Additionally, Pakistan may need to develop new strategies for detecting and countering potential threats from the US and India’s advanced technologies. This could include investing in its own AI and space technologies, as well as strengthening its cyber defences.

Conclusion: The collaboration between the United States and India on critical and emerging technology has the potential to revolutionize the economic and security landscape of both countries. However, it also raises concerns for Pakistan’s national security. The development and enhancement of technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and cyber security could have implications for Pakistan’s security. The collaboration can also increase pressure on Pakistan to invest heavily in defence and the latest technology. Pakistan needs to closely monitor the developments in the collaboration and take necessary steps to safeguard its national interests.

—The writer is Researcher at CISS-AJK. He holds an MPhil degree in International Relations from Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad.

