US-India alliance

To counter Chinese threat, US is deeply engaged with India and making many economic and security deals. They reached $15b in defence trade as well as both are improving bilateral cooperation on maritime security. They have already developed convergence on the freedom of navigation and over-flight in Indo-Pacific region. The US has also built bases in Western Pacific waters to overrule Chinese dominance in the Indian Ocean. On the other hand, India is also taking full advantage of this 90-degree tilt of US towards it. It is not only enjoying American advanced military technology but also exerts pressure on its regional competitor, i.e. is Pakistan, as well as counter China with whom it had not very good relations, in fact both had several disputes between them in the past in which Doklam issue is a glaring example.

World is moving towards multi-polarity, a multipolar world always offers small and medium size states greater room for manoeuvre between the major powers. In the case of South Asia and India, India itself is an emerging economic power with 7.5 GDP. A larger democracy, India itself wants to become a regional hegemonic with greater ambitions. US should not take India as an ordinary and weak partner, whom it can use according to its need. One cannot expect Hindu Bunnia to work for others’ interests. Might be this recent overture of Indian policy towards China is just to gain more leverage from Washington, but still US needs to be cautious. If it really wants to maintain its control on the region, then adopting harsh policy, Trump Administration needs to maintain balance among all of its allies in South Asia, and needs to play its cards wisely without depending much on either one.

MEHR-UN-NISA

Islamabad

