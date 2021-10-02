US in shock and confusion after the fall of Kabul, says PM Imran

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that there is a state of shock and confusion in the United States and it is trying to make Pakistan a scapegoat for the fiasco in Afghanistan.

In an interview with TRT World, he said highlighted that Pakistan made numerous sacrifices in fight against terrorism and scapegoating it for the situation in Afghanistan is “painful”.

He said no Pakistani was involved in 9/11 but “we paid a heavy price for becoming ally of the US”.

He said it was unexpected that there will be a peaceful transfer of power, however, now Afghanistan fears the looming humanitarian crisis and without aid, the situation could be turned chaotic.

The premier said that Pakistan is consulting all the neighbours of Afghanistan about recognizing Taliban’s government.

He urged the US to unfreeze reserves of Afghanistan to avoid chaotic situation in the war torn country.

Replying to a question, PM Imran Khan said that it is known since long that people of Pashtun areas in Afghanistan do not accept foreigners.

He said there should be an inclusive government in Afghanistan for sustainable peace in the country.

Since we were US ally, the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) emerged and launched offensive against the government, he said.

To another question, he revealed that the government is in talks with some of the groups in TTP for a reconciliation process and disbarment.

Talking about Kashmir issue, the premier said we have raised human rights violation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir at all fora.

Talking about Pakistan-China relations, Imran Khan said our ties with China have always remained strong in any ups and downs.

He said that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s could not pay a visit to Pakistan due to Covid-19 pandemic.

