US implements provocative plan

AN American delegation including White House officials opened the US Embassy in Jerusalem on Monday, handing Israel a long-sought victory but touching off fresh clashes from outraged Palestinians. The ceremony — attended by President Trump’s daughter Ivanka — capped Trump’s pledge to shift the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to offer diplomatic recognition to Israel’s claim of Jerusalem as its capital.

The move has widely been denounced by the international community including European allies of the United States who rightly see it as a serious blow to peace efforts between Palestinians and Israelis. For Israelis, the US decision is a cause for huge celebrations but Washington has opted for the extreme step at a cost that previous US administrations were unwilling to pay i.e. resentment among Muslim Ummah and loss of goodwill and reputation among its allies and other members of the global community. Secretary General of Palestine Liberation Organization has described the US move as a hostile act against international law and against the people of Palestine. By doing so, the United States has sent a disturbing message that it has scant respect for the UN resolutions on the issue, will of the international community and principles of justice and fair-play. Fears that the US decision would encourage the Jewish state to intensify its brutalities against Palestinians proved true as Israeli soldiers on Monday killed 55 Palestinians demonstrating along the border fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip and wounded more than 2,700 in the bloodiest day in the enclave since the 2014 war with Israel. It was all the more intriguing that there was not a word of sympathy or concern for this bloodbath by the United States, which strengthened belief that it is only concerned about Jewish interests. By braving worst kind of brutalities, Palestinians have once again conveyed to the world that they would not forego their rights at any cost and it is time for just minded members of the

