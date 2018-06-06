US human rights bodies worried over Afghan summary trials

Washington

Human rights organizations have voiced ‘grave concerns’ over the rise in summary court convictions in Afghanistan after a video of one such trial was posted on social media last week.

In the video, which was filmed outside the capital, Kabul, a group of four men and a woman were convicted of adultery by men who called themselves ‘mujahidin,’ a title the Taliban always uses to identify its fighters. The men in the video, who appeared to have been beaten up, confessed to having been involved in the act of adultery, an offense that carries severe punishments under both Afghan and Islamic Sharia law, if proved.

The Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission said summary court convictions are grave sources of concern, ‘especially when it happens in areas under the control of the Afghan government.’’Lashing, beheading, killing and stoning are among the verdicts of the summary court trials conducted in Afghanistan,’ Bilal Sidiqi, Afghan AIHRC spokesperson, told VOA. During the past three months, AIHRC has recorded at least three cases of summary court convictions, while the number of such incidents reached eight last year.

Hinderance in justice: United Nation Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) condemned the conduct of such trials and criticized what it called ‘traditional dispute-resolution mechanisms.’

Responding to a VOA query, UNAMA stated: ‘The handling of criminal cases outside Afghanistan’s court system can hinder justice and the realization of human rights. Afghanistan’s laws and penal code do not include any legal provision allowing for the mediation of criminal cases. Traditional dispute-resolution mechanisms should not be used in criminal cases to replace the existing legal framework or court adjudication processes of the government of Afghanistan.’

Human rights organizations also criticized the Afghan government for failing to prosecute the perpetrators. ‘We call on the Afghan government to take serious measures to prevent such inhumane incidents,’ Siddiqi said.—Agencies