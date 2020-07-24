US House approves bill reversing Trump’s ‘Muslim ban’

Chicago

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday approved legislation that would repeal President Donald Trump’s controversial 2017 immigration ban targeting visitors from a number of predominantly Muslim countries.

The “No Ban Act” would also reign in the authority of the president to prevent a similar ban from being introduced by future administrations, and expand antidiscrimination provisions in US immigration law. With 233 in favor and 183 against, Wednesday’s vote was largely split along party lines. Although the passage of the bill in the Democrat-controlled House sent a strong message about the party’s stance on immigration, it now faces a vote in Senate, which is controlled by Republicans, who support Trump.—Agencies