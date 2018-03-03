US hopes for negotiated end to Afghan war

Washington

The United States dared to permit itself renewed hope on Thursday that the longest war in its history may be closer to a negotiated settlement, after Afghan-led talks went better than expected.

After 17 years of guerrilla conflict and several diplomatic false starts, American officials take nothing for granted – and they still expect the spring thaw to herald more fierce fighting.

But they were pleased, both publicly and privately, by this week’s international conference in Kabul, which they see as a step towards talks between President Ashraf Ghani’s government and the Taliban.

Ghani played his role to a tee, holding out his hand to the Taliban and suggesting that if they join talks they could be recognised as a political party with a legitimate role in Afghanistan’s future.

Washington, even under war-skeptic President Donald Trump, will not seek a unilateral deal with the Taliban to extricate itself from the long, inconclusive conflict, but will instead encourage an Afghan dialogue.

And, just as US policymakers have concluded the still improving US-backed Afghan military cannot win a decisive victory, they now believe the Taliban must understand it will never retake Kabul.

Much could yet go wrong, and US officials are keen to insist that their remaining forces in Afghanistan will continue to support Kabul’s troops and target extremists until conditions are ripe for peace.

But – in Kabul and in Washington – they are permitting themselves a measure of satisfaction that Trump’s vaunted South Asian strategy has begun to gain traction with Kabul and regional players.

US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert made it clear that Washington is glad that Ghani used the conference to signal to the absent Taliban that “there are no preconditions for peace.”

Since a US-led intervention in Afghanistan in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks overthrew the Taliban regime, the militant group has been under pressure to renounce its hardline ideals.

But Ghani and US officials now accept that the Taliban can enter peace talks without first accepting the country’s new democratic constitution and its protections for women and minority groups.

The hope is that the group will definitively split from internationally oriented extremists like Al Qaeda and find a role in a new Afghanistan, with an evolving constitution – as the “end condition” of talks.—AFP