US has lost ‘mediator role’ in Middle East: Erdogan

LONDON : The US has lost its role as mediator in the Middle East by moving its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in London on Monday.

“With its latest step America has chosen to be a part of the problem, not a solution, and lost its mediator role in the Middle East peace process”, Erdogan told the Chatham House international affairs think tank.

“We are rejecting once again this decision which violates international law and which is against UN resolutions,” he said.

Erdogan called the US embassy move from Tel Aviv to the disputed city of Jerusalem “very, very unfortunate” and said it “will increase tensions and ignite an even greater fire between communities”.

“The international community must do its part as soon as possible and take swift action to put an end to Israel’s increasing aggression,” he went on.

“The establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital is the only way for lasting peace and stability,” he said.

A White House delegation and Israeli officials are set to attend an inauguration ceremony for the US embassy later on Monday and there have been clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces along the Gaza border.

Seven Palestinians were killed and more than 500 were injured on Monday as violence flared at five spots along the border, the Gazan health ministry said.