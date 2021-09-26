US has enough Covid-19 vaccines

Washington

With more than 40 million doses of coronavirus vaccines available, United States health authorities said they’re confident there will be enough for both qualified older Americans seeking booster shots and the young children for whom initial vaccines are expected to be approved in the not-too-distant future.

The spike in demand — expected following last week’s federal recommendation on booster shots — would be the first significant jump in months, AP reported.

Federal and state health authorities said current supply and steady production of more doses can easily accommodate those seeking boosters or initial vaccination, avoiding a repeat of the frustratingly slow rollout of Covid-19 vaccines across the country early this year.