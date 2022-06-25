US hands over Afghan Guantanamo detainee to Taliban

The United States has released an Afghan national, Assadullah Haroon, detained in the Guantanamo prison and handed him over to the Taliban government in Kabul, said a statement by Zabihullah Mujahid on Friday.

Mujahid, an official spokesperson of the Taliban regime, said the detainee was released as a result of the “efforts of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and its direct and positive interaction with the United States”.

“Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan considers this as its duty to release Afghans detained in other countries and strives to ensure that no Afghan remains oppressed in any country of the world,” the statement said, adding, “We are currently in contact with some of the countries where Afghans have been detained and efforts are underway to release them soon.”