US halts funding to UN agency helping Palestinian refugees

Washington Dc

The United States announced it was halting funding for the United Nations’ agency for Palestinian refugees Friday after declaring the organisation was “irredeemably flawed”.

Washington has long been the UN Relief and Works Agency’s largest donor but is “no longer willing to shoulder the very disproportionate share of the burden,” State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement.

Nauert said there would be no additional contributions beyond a $60 million dollar payment made in January, drawing condemnation from both the Palestinians and UNRWA.

“The United States will no longer commit further funding to this irredeemably flawed operation,” Nauert added.

There have been widespread warnings about the impact of a halt to funding from the US, which contributed $350 million to UNRWA’s budget last year. “We reject and condemn this American decision in its entirety,” chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat said in a statement, calling on all countries “to reject this decision and to provide all possible support” to UNRWA. UNRWA “expresses deep regret and disappointment at the US’ announcement that it will no longer provide funding to the Agency after decades of staunch political and financial support,” spokesperson Chris Gunness wrote on Twitter.

“We reject in the strongest possible terms the criticism that UNRWA’s schools, health centers, and emergency assistance programs are ‘irredeemably flawed,’” he said. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that UNRWA has his “full confidence,” calling on “other countries to help fill the remaining financial gap, so that UNRWA can continue to provide this vital assistance.”

The agency supports some five million registered Palestinian refugees and provides schooling for 526,000 children in the Palestinian territories as well as in camps in Lebanon, Syria and Jordan.—AFP

Share on: WhatsApp