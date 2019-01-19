US growing challenges in Eurasia

Dost Muhammad Barrech

HALFORD Mackinder, the founder of geopolitics in 1904, prognosticated that the Western sea power would come to an end and an advent of land power would begin. He meant to say that the Heartland of Eurasia would determine geopolitics of the world, having advantageous geopolitical location of the world. He further ascertained that the Eurasia located in the centre of the world. His doctrine clarifies that any actor that dominates the Heartland of Eurasia will certainly possess economic and geopolitical potentials to dominate the world. In era of globalization, the importance of Eurasia is increasing significantly. The real actors, under current juncture in Eurasia are the US and China; both leave no stone unturned to justify Mackinder’s doctrine.

In prevailing circumstances, the US has to confront with many competitors in Eurasian landmass. Unlike the Cold War, when the US was merely obsessed with containment of the Soviet Union; the Eurasian politics now has changed dramatically in emergence of rising China, assertive Russia and ambitious Iran. It is a herculean task for the US to maintain post-Cold War scenario in the region. During the Cold War, the US and the SU maintained equal strength by maintaining geopolitical stability in the region. Throughout the Cold War, the US could not defeat the SU militarily. Thus, the US was under tremendous pressure to enhance its influence in the region and supported Iran against Soviet Union. Iran a crucial player of the Middle East politics is now a trouble maker for the US. Iran’s geographical location and its role in Syria, Iraq and Yemen, having access to Mediterranean Sea, has made it an influential player.

Meanwhile, Trump Administration’s re-imposition of sanctions against Iran on November 02, 2018 will further cause a great damage to the US, as far as its interest in the region is concerned. On the other hand, rising China’s monolithic economic power would be the real determiner to challenge the US influence in Eurasia. China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), intending to reconnect Asia-Pacific with Europe via Central Asia and Russia, is the biggest project in mankind’s history. China is investing in 65 countries representing approximately 70 percent of the world’s population. BRI is aimed at strengthening Chinese economy, stabilizing China’s western peripheries and diversifying its economy. The US is somewhat skeptical about BRI, seeing it as circumventing the US pivot to Asia, considering it as a threat to the US post-World War-II hegemony.

Presumably, BRI is a replacement to the West with innovative development. Trade between Europe and Asia namely Eurasia has been increasing remarkably. Europe once thought Asia as underdeveloped, backward is now considering it as a better avenue for the economic activity. An imminent threat to the US hegemony in Eurasia is that the US seems to be an island in this new map. European integration with Asia will have three-quarters of world’s population having two-third economic strength. Above all, Eurasia will become one of the most resource-rich regions of the world, blessed with natural resources and world’s economic centre. Both China and European Union are dissatisfied with the US unilateral approach towards global issues; Trump’s unilateral decision of firing missile against Syria and his belligerent approach towards North Korea causes consternation for China and EU resulted in bringing them on one page to counter the US unilateral approach towards international issues.

China supported the integration of the EU, while Trump favored the Britain’s exit from Brexit. Trump’s inclination towards disintegration of the EU saddened the EU and compelled them to jump in bandwagon of China. Europe has become the top destiny for the Chinses investment. China has surpassed the US in investment in Europe, during 2005 and 2016 invested $164 billion in Europe. During the same period, the US in Europe invested $103 billion. Trump’s “America First” approach got realized the EU not to keep all the eggs in one (US) basket and bringing EU and China further closer.

The US by countering Chinese naval power and cementing its foothold in Asia-Pacific, stationed its 60 percent troops in Asia-Pacific and overlooked the geopolitical significance of Eurasia. A vacuum being created by the US in Eurasia is going to be filling by China in the shape of BRI. The US-led war in Libya, Iraq and self-made security in the Middle East reemphasized Chinese policy makers to espouse another avenue for economic activities. In this part of the world, China unlike the US, is unlikely to alienate Iran in the region. Iran blessed with natural resources, in the heart of the Middle East is a substantial player for China to thwart the US hegemony in the Middle East. The US withdrawal from Syria and Afghanistan will further accelerate Iran’s foothold in the region. The former commander of US and international forces in Afghanistan, Stanley McChrystal, says,’ “Iran has increased influence across the region now. If you pull American influence out, you’re likely to have greater instability.”

To analyses Mackinder’s theory in Eurasian geopolitics, who says, “Whoever rules East Europe commands the Heartland; whoever rules the Heartland commands the World-Island; whoever rules the World-Island commands the World.” However, it would be too early to justify Mackinder’s theory. Predictably, in near future, the US influence might erode in Eurasia and will shun direct involvement in the Eurasian politics, due to its intervention in other parts of the world. The US direct intervention in Eurasia by all means will create another dilemma for it. Prior to that, in Eurasia the US had only one rival the Soviet Union now there are a number of competitors in the region such as China, Russia and Iran. The US in many ways has divergence of interest with aforementioned countries. To the contrast, China has cordial relations with them; Chinese influence is believed to be increasing by leaps and bounds across the Eurasia region.

— The writer works at the Institute of Strategic Studies, a think-tank based in Islamabad.

