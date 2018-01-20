US govt donates 10 ambulances worth Rs 180m to Motorway Police

American Ambassador David Hale handed over a fleet of 10 Ambulances worth almost Rs 180 million to the National Highways & Motorway Police at a ceremony held at NH&MP Line Headquarters Friday. This act underscores the American government’s long and fruitful efforts to support Pakistan’s law enforcement capacity and assist NHMP in its mission to promote safe and secure Pakistani highways.

These Ambulances would be used in their daily operations which will ensure free flow of traffic and beneficial to save human lives on highways & motorways, said a press release.Ambassador Hale praised National Highways and Motorway Police, noting that since 1997, NH&MP has built a national reputation for honesty, professionalism, and public service.

Motorway Police job is to save lives and help those in need, no matter the dangers-while maintaining the highest ethical and professional standards, he remarked. Ambassador Hale also welcomed NH&MP’s efforts to recruit and retain women into its police force, which has nearly four times as many policewomen on its force, as compared to the national average of all police organization, at testament to NH&MP’s culture of professionalism and inclusiveness.—APP

