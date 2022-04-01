US govt denies involvement in no-trust motion

The US government categorically rejected any kind of involvement in the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying the allegations of US involvement are baseless.

The US government on Thursday reacted strongly as Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday brandished a letter during a power show at Prade ground Islamabad saying that it contains evidence of a foreign plot hatched against him and the Opposition’s no-trust motion is also a part of this foreign conspiracy to topple his government. On Wednesday, the premier’s gist of the “threat letter” was also shared with senior journalists. Meanwhile, PTI leader Faisal Vawda had claimed that a “plot is being hatched to assassinate Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

Responding to a question asked by a private TV channel regarding the ‘threat letter,’ the US State Department categorically rejected any kind of involvement

in the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.

“Allegations of US involvement in the no-trust motion and ‘threat letter’ to PM Imran Khan are baseless,” said the State Department.

The US government is monitoring the political situation of Pakistan, however and supports the rule of law in Pakistan, the State Department said.INP