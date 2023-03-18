US General poses confidence in Pakistan’s nuclear security

A top US General has expressed confidence in the command and control structure of Pakistan’s nuclear programme amid fears of political instability and economic meltdown.

“I am confident in their nuclear security procedures,” replied Commander of US Central Command General Michael E. Kurilla during a testimony before the Senate Arms Services Committee in the US.

He was responding to a question by a Senate member whether Pakistan’s nuclear programme was secure against the backdrop of ongoing political instability and economic crisis.

The senator spoke about the political issues in Pakistan and sought to know the assessment of the CENTCOM chief.

“I deal with the military relationship there and I have a great relationship with the Chief of the Army Staff, General Munir,” General Kurilla said.