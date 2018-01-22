US game theory against Russia, China ‘obsolete’: Mattis

Washington

Defense Secretary James Mattis’ warning that the United States is lagging behind Russia and China militarily is part of a “game theory” which has become “obsolete”, says political analyst Michael Burns.

On Friday, Mattis warned of “growing threats” from Russia and China, saying the US military’s advantages over the two countries have eroded in recent years.

The assessment was part of an unclassified summary of the Pentagon’s new National Defense Strategy Mattis unveiled.

“We face growing threats from revisionist powers as different as China and Russia, nations that seek to create a world consistent with their authoritarian models,” he said in a speech at Johns Hopkins University’s Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies.

US military edge over Russia, China eroding: Mattis The US military’s advantage over Russia and China is “eroding,” according to a new Pentagon strategy Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has released.

Burns said “the United States simply has no place being a one great power versus Russia and China or anyone else for that matter, we have to learn to get along without thinking of a war between the United States and the other countries.”—Agencies